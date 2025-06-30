Kids make a ‘reel’ catch with emergency responders

Published by editor on Mon, 06/30/2025 - 9:07am
Jarrod Schoenecker
Lonsdale Police Officer John Thielen helped Lilly Peterfeso, age 9 of Lonsdale, show off her catch.

Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd Annual Badges & Bobbers event on Friday, June 20, was a ‘reel’ catch with local emergency responders. It was a great day for fishing, and wasn’t thwarted by rain like last year’s event.

A total of 25 kids were paired up with law enforcement officers, firefighters and staff at Rezac Nature Preserve’s fishing pier for a lesson in catching fish while making positive connections with emergency personnel.

Each participant was given a t-shirt, fishing pole, and bait. Fishing for Life taught a segment on casting, fish identification, and safety, before the kids were paired and fished. The young anglers caught six different species of fish and even a couple of turtles.

Before enjoying a provided lunch, they were spectators in minnow races and some kids also won prizes in a giveaway.

Read the full story and see all images by picking up a copy of the Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand. Subscribe online today to not miss any news in the future.

