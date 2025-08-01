Kolacky Days closes with a big prize and a lot of prunes

With 24 contestants wielding six prune kolackies each, the annual Kolacky Eating Contest began Sunday afternoon.

Despite the number of challengers, a dynasty is forming in both adult and youth divisions.

Winning his eighth title in the event was Fred Marek of New Prague. He downed the mandatory six kolackies in under four minutes.

Once finished, the competitor needs to shout “Kolacky Days” to prove their mouth is empty.

There were fewer competitors in the youth division, with four attempting to be the first to eat three apple kolackies in order to win the contest. Connor Olsen of Woodbury won the contest with a time of 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Olsen had also won the event in 2023.

Additionally, Olsen was the winner of the fun run held before the Kolacky Days Parade earlier in the day.

“When it comes to the adult division, this event has been won more by outsiders than local Montgomerians,” said Aaron Worm, emcee for the event. Of past winners,16 were from St. Paul, 13 were from Montgomery, and 10 from Lonsdale. Worm added that no one from Lonsdale has won since 1976.

Following the competition, the Kolacky Days Raffle was held. Altogether, $20,000 in cash was awarded. The top prize of $10,000 was drawn by Kolacky Days Queen Olivia Westerman.

The $10,000 winner was Josh Kuchinka.