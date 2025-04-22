Kolacky Days seeks grand marshal nominations

According to the Montgomery Messenger, the first local Grand Marshal of the Kolacky Day festivities was 98-year-old Metej J. David, Le Sueur County’s oldest resident. The article went onto say, “Grandpa Dave” was one of Montgomery’s pioneer Czech settlers and was still able to lead a relatively active life in spite of his advanced age.” Since then many great men and women have received this cherished honor!

Do you have an individual or individuals in mind?

The Montgomery Area Community Club (MACC) provides this opportunity to recognize individuals that have made a significant contribution to the community by displaying outstanding service, pride and commitment to the city, county, state and/or country and should either live or work in the Montgomery area.

Nominated individuals must be in good standing in the community. Nominees should be able and willing to carry out the duties of the Kolacky Days Grand Marshal and be at least 18 years of age. Entries must be filled out completely and submitted by email, mailed or dropped off on or before Friday, May 2, 2025, to kolackydays@gmail.com or to 206 1st Street S, Montgomery, MN, 56069.

You may also submit any additional supporting information if you so desire.

Nominations will be reviewed by the MACC Board of Directors and their decision will be announced at the Meet & Greet in the Park on Monday, June 23, 2025 at 6:30 PM.

Nomination forms are available under “Registration Forms” at montgomerymn.org. If you have questions, please contact Jessica Westerman at 507-953-0094.

The MACC is a non-profit organization that’s sole purpose is to enhance the pride within the community and has been doing so since 1923. Besides organizing the Kolacky Days celebration, MACC supports the community and the youth through monetary donations and scholarships. To learn more about the MACC or to become a member, visit montgomerymn.org.