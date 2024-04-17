Kotek crowned third time as Poppy Princess

Elizabeth “Izzi” Kotek, 11, was crowned as the Montgomery American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79’s 2024 Poppy Princesses at the April 10th monthly American Legion Auxiliary meeting.

Izzi is the daughter of Corey and Bobbi Kotek of Montgomery. Corey is the the Post 79 Commander.

Poppy Princesses are American Legion Auxiliary Junior Members between the ages of 6 to 12. Each contestant is required to research and create a 30 to 50 word essay about the red poppy or the Poppy Princess program.

Before Poppy Princess Izzi received her sash, crown and poppy-wristlet at the April 10th meeting, she read her essay to those in attendance.

Izzi, who was also crowned as the 2022 and 2023 Poppy Princess, spoke about what she’s treasured her last two years as Poppy Princess, and why she hoped to continue on for one more year, before she is no longer eligible due to the age requirements..

“The best part of being the Poppy Princess is working beside the American Legion Auxiliary, being in the parades and getting to toss candy or just waving, and being able to volunteer,” Izzi read in her essay.

In her eyes, being a Poppy Princess is also about...

... A portion of this article has been withheld. Pick up a print copy at a news stand to read the full story. To not miss any news in the future, subscribe online today!