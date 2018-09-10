Le Center woman turns 100

A Le Center woman reached an incredible milestone on Saturday.

Surrounded by family, friends, and local well-wishers, Crystal Krenik celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The lifelong Le Center native was born a hundred years ago in a little house west of Le Center to Ben and Amelia Sautter. At a young age, her family moved to a farm east of Le Center where her family lived with her grandfather. Today, part of the farm site is now the Traxler Hunting Preserve.

Crystal spent her childhood and pre-teen years on the farm. She vividly recalls walking the railroad tracks to country school and graduating middle school and high school earlier than her peers.

She also recalls her dad’s Ford Model T Touring car and the time he broke his arm from cranking it to start it.

For more on Crystal’s fascinating memories, pick up the printed edition.