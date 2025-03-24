Legion birthday party celebrates Auxiliary members

The Montgomery American Legion Post #79 was host to an American Legion birthday bash on Saturday, March 8. During the party, Auxiliary Unit #79 recognized members who have been with the unit for a length of time in ten-year increments.

“A handful of Unit #79 members were celebrated with ‘sincere appreciation of outstanding loyalty and dedication to the American Legion Auxiliary organization’,” said 1st Vice President Michelle Vlasak.

The members honored were: 10-year members Althea Halstead, Jean Jindra, and Zoey Tupy; 20-year members Amy Tupy, and Jeanette Kukacka; 40-year members Rose Eisert, Ludmilla Malecha, and Linda Ruhland; and 60-year member Lila Korbel.

Auxiliary Unit #79 meets the second Wednesday of the month from September through May at the Montgomery Legion clubroom. They are active with such things as the Poppy sales, student flag coloring contest, Memorial Day observance, Veterans Day programs at local schools, sponsoring a blood drive, and more.

If you are closely related to someone who actively served in the military and would like to join the Auxiliary, you can attend one of their meetings, visit legion-aux.org/joining or email vlasakmichelle@gmail.com.

Did you now you can get our e-edition for no extra charge with your paid print subscription? If you'd like to be added to the list, send us an e-mail at editor@montgomerymnnews.com requesting to be added.