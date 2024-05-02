Legion members celebrate longevity milestones

Submitted photo

Members of the Montgomery American Legion Post 79, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 79 gathered to celebrate the American Legion's 105th Birthday on Saturday, April 20. After enjoying a Czech meal made by Taco Terco, the post presented three Certificates of Continuous Membership awards. The awards were "issued in grateful appreciation for faithful and dedicated allegiance to the ideals of the American Legion." Pictured, from left, are award recipients Roger Velishek, for 50 years of membership; Donna Ruhland, who received the award for her late husband Roger Ruhland, for 70 years of membership; and Gary Ruhland, for 50 years of membership.