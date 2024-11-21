The Little Mermaid stages this weekend

Published by editor on Thu, 11/21/2024 - 2:00pm
By: 
Mike Mallow
mmallow@montgomerymnnews.com

Mike Mallow photo

The cast and crew of The Little Mermaid are, front row, from left, Chris Corona, Kaelyn Barta, Lauren Ballman, Mia Castro, Ellla Goettl, Bella Keltgen, Claire Vavra, Cailyn Meadows, Darby Phelps, Jamil De La O, Sam Teigen, Nico Sanchez, Colton Velishek and Noela Korolewski. Second row, Owen Bauer, Nick Mejia, Bella De La O, Isabella Wood, Elise Fashant, Abby Grant, Nthan Glockner, Leo Ruiz and Noah Bosquez. Third row, Mady Hollom, Jasmine Corona, Grace Pieper, Emilynn Liebhard, Kylie Anderson, Clara Leonard, Dakota Meadows, Eva Tikalsky, Olivia Skluzacek, John Titus, Josiah Velarde, AJ Kugerud, Sam Fossum, Maddox Budin, Carter Maskery, Piper Marcell, Hayden Dietz, Avery David and Abby Schmitz. Back row, Kendalyn Sauter, Brooklyn Schley, Maisie Teigen, Emma Mills, Tyson Grant, Audrey Keltgen, Sal Wilson, Tahlia Buckingham and Zack Zender.

TCU’s fall musical goes under the sea with a production of The Little Mermaid.

The musical opens Friday, Nov. 22, at the TCU Performing Arts Center and runs through Sunday. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.

There are 52 students participating in the musical, based on the classic Disney movie. The show is directed by Sarah Mejia.

“It’s going very well,” TCU Senior Josiah Velarde, who plays Prince Eric, said. “After seeing all the costumes and all of the set put together. It’s coming to life. I’m very excited.”

Velarde has been participating in shows since he was in 7th grade.

TCU senior Olivia Skluzacek plays the titular mermaid, Ariel.

“I’m very ready,” Skluzacek said. “I’m really excited to see the kids. I really love when they come up and ask for autographs. It’s even more special because I’m a Disney princess.”

Tags:

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Larry Paul Lehman, 68
Fri, 11/22/2024 - 4:35pm
The Little Mermaid stages this weekend
Thu, 11/21/2024 - 2:00pm
Lopez, Mach named Titan Girls Soccer MVPs
Thu, 11/21/2024 - 1:52pm
Four Titans receive All-Big South boys soccer honors
Thu, 11/21/2024 - 1:48pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.