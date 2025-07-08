Lonsdale roundabout delayed

The roundabout that was supposed to be constructed starting in July this year at the intersection of Highway 19, and Rice County Roads 2 and 96 (70th Street West) is being delayed until May of 2026.

“Poor soil conditions were found on some of the approach of the roundabout area and delayed some of the right-of-way acquisition,” said Mike Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications for the southeast district of the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “After the delay, things didn’t line up in the construction schedule where we were confident we could get the project done before the snow flies.”

Construction is now scheduled to start May 4, 2026, which Dougherty says should be after frost restrictions are lifted for detour routes while the intersection is closed down. He says that residents of the area can expect another open house sometime in April 2026 ahead of the project for people with questions about the project.

The total estimated cost for the project is $1.32 million, with $750,000 of that funding coming from a grant.

For more information on the project, visit dot.state.mn.us/roadwork/index.html and find “Hwy 19 - Lonsdale to Northfield” project page.