Mallards regular season wrapping up

Another three-game week for the Mallards, with only one DRS League game left before playoffs, going 1-2 on the week with an overall record of 13-10-1 and 9-8 in the league. The Mallards are just one game away from securing a spot in the top six of league standings, earning a bye into Region 3C playoffs, beginning Sunday. August 4.

Montgomery Mallards 2, Belle Plaine Tigers 1

Pitchers stole the show Wednesday, July 17, when the Tigers came to Montgomery for a non-league game with the Mallards. Brandon Gentz started on the mound for the Mallards, getting the win pitching six solid innings allowing only one unearned run and three hits. Ben Anderson closed out the last inning for his 4th save of the season, striking out two in his one inning.

Both Mallard runs scored in the bottom of the 4th when the Belle Plaine third baseman could not handle a ground ball off the bat of Devin Whiteis. The win for Gentz emphasized the depth of the Mallard pitching staff, with 10 different pitchers earning victories so far this season.

Montgomery Mallards 1, Lonsdale Aces 8

The Lonsdale Aces scored five runs in the 6th inning to carry them to victory, 8-1 over the Mallards last Friday night. Ted Christian pitched the first six innings and despite only giving up four hits, seven walks helped contributed to Aces scoring opportunities. Ryan Iverson led the Mallard hitters, going three for four with the only run batted in.

Montgomery Mallards 5, Prior Lake Mudcats 8

Despite leading by as much as four runs, the Mallards fell to prior lake 8-5 on Monday at Memorial Park. The Mallards took a 5-1 run lead, getting five in the bottom of the 5th with five hits in the inning, singles from Pat Lloyd, Dawson Pint and Mike Flicek and fence rattling doubles from Matt Smith and Ben Anderson.

However, the pitching and defense was unable to hold the lead, giving up two in the 4th and 6th and three in the top of the 8th. The Mallard bats were unable to muster a rally after the 3rd, getting only two more hits the last five innings.

Upcoming Games

Mallard action continued with a home game Wednesday versus St. Benedict, kicking off Kolacky Days with an 8 p.m. start and the final destination of the inaugural Kolacky Krawl. After taking the Kolacky weekend off, New Market comes to Memorial Field on Monday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. for the final DRS game of the season.

Information on the Region 3C schedule will be available in next week’s publication.

Not all sports stories are put online publicly. To not miss any sports in the future, subscribe online today to the Messenger - e-edition included!