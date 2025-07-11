Marionettes are just one of the many summer library offerings

Kurt Hunter, from Kurt Hunter Marionettes, made a stop at the Montgomery Public Library Monday morning with his show, “Feathers and Strings.”

The show featured five different puppets that were mostly ‘bird themed.’ First a flamingo comes alive, breaking out of its shell. This was followed by a quad of dancing eggs with legs known as the Cholesterol Cuties, and a dancing break-apart cube.

Sam, the bluebird of happiness, ushered in a very intuitive performance, juggling three separate eggs. The design of the marionette for Sam allowed the eggs to be tossed into the air and also be juggled from the wingtips to the feet. The split tail feathers also allowed that egg to be juggled between each side.

The button-up dress shirt became humanized by itself. It turned over a cardboard box and retrieved a red balloon that was held, tossed about, and, at times, purposefully lost over the stage where children interactively helped the puppet out to return it to the stage for the shirt.

A collection of feathers and most likely lint ‘from under the bed’ was “Fuzz.” The hard-footed puppy BJ then came out shyly to the stage, which puppeteer Hunter interacted with like a real dog. It was a real crowd favorite, especially when BJ did one of its signature tricks — playing dead.

‘Crazy dancer’ Charlie, a yellow dancing bird with a hat, cane, and a body that floats apart in different sections, did some gravity and physical-defying moves.

Finishing up the act was the ostrich Orville. Orville was an older character that held a balloon in his hands, put it up to his mouth, and blew the balloon up!

Hunter said his interest in marionettes started at the age of 12, and that he builds all of his own marionette puppets. In the case of Orville, Hunter said he used a can of compressed air usually used by airbrush artists and connected a tube up through the bird’s wingtip to the balloon. He was able to pull a string to release the compressed air on command to inflate the balloon.

Various ages of children and their parents came to watch the show, and there was even one senior citizen who stopped in and enjoyed the nostalgic pastime.

Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund of the Minnesota Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment through the Traverse des Sioux Library System made this free event possible.

Summer library events

There are many summer library events to keep busy with.

A very unique temporary art event, “Faces of Montgomery,” will be happening again today, Thursday, July 10, from 4-7 p.m., if you would like to be a part of it. Artist Casey Christensen will be painting faces on the windows of the library. Christensen did one session on Tuesday already.

Le Sueur County 4-H sponsors two events coming up. On Monday, July 14, kids of any age can stop by at 10:30 a.m. to the library’s “Kindness Rocks” activity. Kids will be able to explore how art can make the world a better place, and they will have the chance to do rock painting, make firefly glow jars, and more! The second event is, Wednesday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m., is “Fun with Food,” where 4-H staff will teach kids how food science and art meet, snacks provided! That event is geared for kids ages 3-12, and both events are free without the need for registering.

Registration is required for the stained glass art activity Colorful Mosaics for kids ages 10-14 on Thursday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. Professional artist Laura Ruprecht will teach kids the art of stained glass. Interested parties can register online at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered or at the library.

An all-ages event also on Thursday, July 17, at 9 a.m., is one you won’t want to miss — the International Owl Center. Sponsored by the Montgomery Area and Friends of the Library, Le Sueur County Chapter of the Sheriff’s Youth Program, and Tri-City United Community Education, brings this free event with owl education and a real live owl to the TCU PreK-8 School gymnasium for all.

There are many other events and offerings from the library coming up in the next months too, including creating paper stars, a “Summer I Turned Pretty” event, a pirate party, virtual author events, and the summer reading challenge (with prizes) that goes through July 31.

See the weekly happenings at the library every week in Library Lendings within the Montgomery Messenger.

