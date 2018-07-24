Medallion Hunt - Clue 2

It was after History Night at the Arts & Heritage Center where the Kolacky Queen candidates learned about the place they call home and how this year’s Grand Marshals Jake Koehen’s great uncle Peter Keohen coined the celebration’s name “Kolacky Day” back in 1929 that a few of the historical society members stopped by the Montgomery Brewing Company for a pivo or maybe even a soda.

Dale Ruhland, one of the Kolacky Days historians, wanted to talk about the medallion, but the group talked about the unique events held during Kolacky Days of long ago like airplane rides and even winning a pony at the Kiddie Parade.

“Imagine walking home with that prize as a kid?“ Dale said. “My maminka would have told me to keep walking south.“

As they said their goodbyes, everyone was reminded to vote in the “Windows for Veterans” being put on by the Arts & Heritage Center. Dale asked where does it start?

The group replied, “Start at Montgomery’s Memorial Road and head the same way your mom told you, and you will start seeing the exhibition!”

Dale approved and even though they didn’t talk about it, he bet it would be a great place to start looking for the medallion.

The Montgomery Area Community Club would like to thank the following for helping get the word out across Minnesota Czech Country! Thank you KCHK Radio and the Montgomery Messenger!