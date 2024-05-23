Memorial Day

Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, events remembering our veterans will start with a religious service and a parade — leading east on Vine Avenue from Most Holy Redeemer Church, south on 1st Street, and west on Elm Street and stopping at the American Legion.

The Legion will feature a program with Guest Speaker Amy Larson, who is the American Legion 3rd District Vice Commander, member of the Department of Minnesota National Security Team, Commander of the Lonsdale American Legion Post 586; and Vice Commander and Chaplin of Lonsdale Post 586 Honor Guard.

Larson is a former member of the United States Army Reserves, signing up to serve in 1991.

Flag Run

An inaugural eight-mile MN Patriot Flag Run from the Veterans Memorial in Montgomery at 9 a.m. to the Veterans Memorial in New Prague via Highway 13 is also happening on Memorial Day. Veteran Ryan Bruzek, of Montgomery, is coordinating this unofficial, casual run where anyone is welcome to show up and run with their own United States Flag. Bruzek says he will also have mini-flags available for people when they arrive as well.

“I had a few people that came up to me and asked about doing it. I had a few runs I did that I posted about on the New Prague Happenings Facebook page and people came out and ran with me,” said Bruzek. “I never see a patriot-type run or anyone else running with the flag.”

Bruzek has aspirations to make it more of an official run in the future, with paid registrations and more organized volunteers and route. For now, he considers this a trial run.

There is at least one water station already planned at Inspire Services on Lake Pepin. He would like to possibly place the mini-flags on the hill of the roundabout at Highway 13 and Le Sueur County 28.

Donations of water are helpful and places to host water stations along Highway 13 between Montgomery and New Prague are appreciated. Anyone interested in donating water, having a water station at their location or that has more questions about the run can contact Bruzek through his newly created Facebook group, “MN Patriot Flag Run.”

Those wishing to run on Memorial Day can simply show up a little before 9 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Montgomery.

Everyone is invited to attend in remembrance of all of those who have fought for our freedoms at the below events.

Memorial Day Remembrance Schedule

8:00 a.m. Mass at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church

9:00 a.m. Parade on 1st Street

9:00 a.m. MN Patriot Flag Run at Montgomery Veterans Memorial

9:30 a.m. Program at Montgomery American Legion Post 79

