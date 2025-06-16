Minnesota VFW elects Ed Keogh as commander

Montgomery’s Ed Keogh was elected the Department of Minnesota Veterans of Foreign Wars State commander at its 126th annual convention held in St. Cloud, Minn., June 5-8. He had the honor of being installed by the VFW National Commander-In-Chief Al Lipphardt.

Keogh is a past District 2 VFW commander and past commander of the Montgomery VFW Post 5340, which he held for 14 years. He is the first member of VFW Post 5340 to hold the position of department commander since the post was started nearly 80 years ago.

He also serves as the president of the Le Sueur County Veterans Council, coordinator of the Montgomery Veterans Park, member of the Montgomery Area Honor Guard, is a member of the St. Peter Vietnam Veterans Last Man Club, and a member of the Military Order of the Cootie Chaska Pup Tent 46.

“Strive to Serve” is Keogh’s theme for the Minnesota VFW 2025-2026 year. His special project is to raise funds for the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids, Mich., that assists military, veterans and their families, by providing services and resources to achieve their personal and family goals to move forward in a positive, safe and healthy environment. A portion of all contributions to his project will help to support the upkeep and renovations of the VFW Minnesota Home; purchase coolers, freezers, and shelving for the new campus convenience store; and support the VFW National Home Veteran and Family Resource Center that is the central hub of guidance and empowerment for military and veteran families.

Donations can be made directly by mailing a check to: VFW National Home, 3573 S. Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827. Donations can also be made online at vfwnationalhome.org/donate/, selecting “other” in the designation drop-down menu, and then typing “2025-2026 VFW Minnesota Commanders & Presidents project”.

Others elected to the 2025-2026 leadership team were Senior Vice-Commander Charles Hawkins, Junior Vice-Commander Mary Thompson, and Judge Advocate Todd Roberts.

VFW Auxiliary

This was also the VFW Department of Minnesota Auxiliary’s 101st annual convention where Jean Keogh was elected as the department junior vice-president. Jean Keogh was presented with a national citation by Past National President Jan Owens for her work as Department Membership Chair 2024-2025. Jean is also president of Montgomery VFW Auxiliary to Post 5340 and past Minnesota VFW District Two president.

Others elected were Department Auxiliary President Julie Stoehr, Senior Vice-President Paige Amundson, and Chaplain Ron Vaughn.