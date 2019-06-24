Mladeks named Grand Marshals

Jim and Patti Mladek are going to see a lot more of Kolacky Days this year.

They were bestowed the honor of being named Grand Marshals at the Montgomery Area Community Club’s Meet and Greet Monday.

The couple is no stranger to volunteering. Before they were introduced to a crowd that packed the City Hall (rain forced a venue change from Memorial Park), MACC President Tom Washa read a part of their volunteer history.

In addition to being MACC members for years, Jim has also chaired the Kolacky Classic Car Show, been past MACC President, Montgomery Mayor and Councilman. He was a firefighter and fire chief, and has been a member of the Masopust and May Day committees.

Patti is also a MACC member and has volunteered in many areas, including the Bun Run and Tour de Bun committees, among others.

Together, the couple has chaired committees for the Holy Redeemer Fall Festival and delivered Meals on Wheels.

And that only scratches the surface of how this couple has given back to their community over the years.

For their complete story and all others relating to our festival, pick up the official Kolacky Days Souvenir Section on area newsstands starting on July 25.