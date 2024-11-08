Montgomery Veterans Day honorings

You can honor your veterans by attending one or all of the area ceremonies within the area on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. The opportunities to show support for veterans are listed in chronological order below and are open to all the public unless otherwise noted. Montgomery VFW Post 5340 will present the Patriot's Pen Essay Contest winners and Voice of Democracy Contest winners at these programs. Army Veteran Larry Parsons will join many others around the nation in playing Taps for Veterans on the 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, commemorating the end of all major hostilities of World War I with the German signing of the Armistice on what used to be kown as Armistice Day.

8:30 a.m. - Most Holy Redeemer Church Basement (No Mass)

10:00 a.m. - Tri-City United Montgomery PreK-8 School gymnasium

11:11 a.m. - Playing of Taps by Veteran Larry Parsons at the Montgomery Veterans Memorial Park (300 Boulevard Ave)

11:15 a.m. - Veterans meal at Tri-City United High School for veterans, auxilary members, and their signifcant others only. Please park on the on the north side of the building and enter at door 7N (athletic complex side), and there will be students and/or staff to assist you with finding your way.

12:30 p.m. - Veterans Day program at Tri-City United High School in the performing arts center. Staff Sargeant Kyle Standley with the Minnesota National Guard is the invited guest speaker. Please park on the on the north side of the building and enter at door 7N (athletic complex side).