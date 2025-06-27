National champ!

Rotter, coached by his father, wins title in national weightlifting competition

Max Rotter, 13, was named champion in the U13 males 56 kg weight category at the 2025 USA Weightlifting Junior National Championships held at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Rotter competed Saturday, June 21, against eight other weightlifters from around the nation in his age group and weight class.

Marisa Rotter, his mother, said she asked him if he was nervous and he said, “No.” Upon further questioning, she said, “He said that he wanted to feel like it was no big deal to lift what he's been practicing. He wanted to stay confident and not put pressure on himself.”

In snatch, he lifted 45, 48, and then attempted 53 kg. The 48 kg is a new personal record for him, set a Minnesota-Dakotas record, and garnered him second place for the individual event.

In the clean and jerk, he lifted 62, attempted 65, and then finally lifted 65 kg. The 65 kg is also a new personal record for him, set a Minnesota-Dakotas record, and garnered him a first place position in the individual event.

The total score of 113 kg gave him the national champion position and also set his third personal record. Max Rotter was lifting just 28 kg in snatch and 38 kg in the clean and jerk last year, according to his mother. That’s an overall improvement of 66 kg more.

Second place in the same age group and weight category went to Daniel Hunter, 13, from Indiana with a total of 109 kg, and third to Atticus Cape, 13, from Texas, with a total of 106 kg. Hunter took first place in the snatch individual event, lifting 54 kg successfully, but fell short in the clean and jerk, only lifting 55 kg.

Also along for the trip to Colorado were his sister Jules Rotter, who cheered him on and took photos, and his father John Rotter, who coached him.

John Rotter has been coaching for a few years, football for three years, basketball for four years, and baseball for five years. However, it was the first time for him coaching weightlifting. He said, “It was awesome working together as a team in the back but stressful trying to decide what weight to do next! Many of the other kids had two-to-four coaches along with them!”

"I loved every second,” said Max Rotter, “and I liked having dad back there with me to figure things out together.”

Marisa Rotter said, “We are so proud of his hard work and determination.”

Max Rotter will be entering eighth grade at Tri-City United Montgomery PreK-8 School next fall, so if his determination to improve and compete continues, there will be possibly more medals to come!