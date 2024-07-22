Old fire bell gets a new home

With anticipation of Kolacky Days, a lot of work has gone into refurbishing the first fire bell for the city of Montgomery. Local Historian Dale Ruhland and a host of others have spent hours researching the origin, as well as coordinating funds and work to be done, on the fire bell that used to sit on a concrete pad alone in Memorial Park near the Settler’s Cabin.

The bell was first installed in the early 1880’s, either when the first fire hall was approved in 1880 for the city or shortly thereafter.

Ruhland says that the bell will be painted in time for Kolacky Days. Those who visit the Settler’s Cabin will be treated to some of the history of the bell as well as history of Kolacky Days and settlers of the area.

An in-depth story will follow this fall sometime when the project is complete and a plaque describing the bell’s history is installed. For now, the bell has secured a new home within a few feet of where it resided before its refurbishment started about two years ago.

