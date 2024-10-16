Pair of shutouts move TCU into Section Championship

The Tri-City United (TCU) boys soccer team shut out two opponents in the Section 2A soccer tournament last week.

Those two wins move the Titans into the Section 2A Championship Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Austin against No. 1 seed Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

TCU blanked Wings United, 6-0, Thursday, Oct 10 in Montgomery and did not allow a score in a 3-0 semifinal win over St. Peter Saturday, Oct. 12 in Montgomery.

In the opening match victory, the Titans got three assists and a goal from Cooper Sutherland and three goals from Angel Ruiz Gomez.

“ Any early jitters were quickly settled once the front four of Balcazar, Gio Perez, Ruiz Gomez and Sutherland got cooking. I give huge credit to the whole team for their commitment to team play and great defense to the final whistle,” head coach Darren Iverson said.

Also scoring goals were Rafael Balcazar and Alan Ortiz. Balcazar also assisted on a Ruiz Gomez goal.

The win over Wings United set up the third match between TCU and St. Peter. The Titans won the first and they tied in the second.

:This is probably the best match we've played all year. St. Peter has an organized, physical defense in front of an excellent goalkeeper,” Iverson said. “Pressure defending and confident possession on our part helped us really tilt the field, as evidenced by a 17-3 advantage in shots on goal.”

Ruiz Gomez scored in the 66th minute on an assist by Sutherland.

Seven minutes later Alex Gutierrez scored an unassisted goal.

Ruiz Gomez scored his second goal of the game five minutes later on an assist by Ortiz.

“It looked like we were going to grab the lead several times, only for us to be denied by an offsides call or a spectacular save or an unlucky glance off the crossbar,” Iverson said. “The guys were amazing at regrouping after these near misses and never relinquishing momentum and then pushing even harder once we had finally scored. It was a great environment for a match with excellent weather conditions and big crowds on both sidelines.”

TCU’s opponent Thursday opened the Section 2A Tournament with a 12-0 win over Cannon Falls and then defeated Southwest Minnesota Christian, 3-0 in the semifinals.