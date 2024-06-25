Petersons named Kolacky Days Grand Marshals

Memorial Park was once again host to this year’s Kolacky Days Meet and Greet. It was a chance to meet the candidates, some of the volunteers that put on the annual celebration in July, and find out and meet the 2024 grand marshals.

On a steamy but rain-free evening of Monday, July 24, members of the Montgomery Area Community Club handed out free kolackys, cookies and water, while Scott Smisek played his concertina. Shortly thereafter, the reigning Kolacky royalty spoke, followed by each of the seven candidates for this year — who were presented with their Little Sisters.

Kolacky Days merchandise, specially made for the 90th year celebration, was also available for purchase.

MACC Board Member and Proprietor at Franke’s Bakery, Jeanne Franke, gave a lengthy run-down about and then announced the grand marshals for Kolacky Days — Kathy and Marc Peterson. A teary-eyed Kathy handed off the microphone initially to her husband Marc as they said a few words about being nominated and accepted as this year’s grand marshals.

Kathy, a Montgomery native, and Marc, a Bloomington, Minn., native, were both very humbled and excited about this opportunity. Kathy is retired now from 22 years of being the community education director here. Marc still works as a commodity broker from home.

The Petersons have spent the last 45 years as a couple calling Montgomery home after Kathy met Marc...

