Schmiesing takes 2nd and 3rd at state swim!

Tri-City United High School junior Ella Schmiesing returned home today with two medals from the 2024 Minnesota State High School League's Swimming and Diving Championships in Minneapolis.

Schmiesing took second place in the 100 yard freestyle, behind Adalynn Biegler - a junior from Monticello. Schmiesing also took home third place in the 50 yard freestyle, coming in within milleseconds of Biegler, who took first place, and Izzy Westling, who took second place.

Congratulations Ella Schmiesing on your progressivly better and third trip to state! See full sports story in the Nov. 21 Montgomery Messenger.