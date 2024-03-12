TCU Art Night continues a colorful tradition

“It’s art for art’s sake,” TCU Art Teacher Tony Barnack told a group of students participating in Tri-City United’s 9th annual Art Night on March 1.

“Art is two things,” Barnack continued. “Art is us. We make art for us. We want to have that connection to our work. Art is also communal, and we make art in a communal space. That’s what tonight is about.”

The students were divided into groups that would rotate. They could make pottery, paint a portrait with a Bob Ross video instruction, paint wings, or tie-dye t-shirts. Senior students also had a chance to work on their class mural.

The evening was broken up into two sessions with a meal and a group photo in between.

In addition to Barnack, the art projects were assisted by TCU Art Teacher Beta Thalman, art teachers from schools around the area and community volunteers.

Paint the Town

The wings are wood cutouts that are being painted by the students to be displayed at local businesses and organizations. They are done through a partnership with the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center and the Montgomery Community Foundation as part of the Paint the Town grant.

Maureen Gunderson, retired TCU art teacher and now with the Arts and Heritage Center said that the shapes were cut out and sanded by shop students. “The detail when they cut that out is pretty spectacular. Everyone takes a little ownership.”

“The coolest part of this is when the student has to meet with the building owner,” said Liz Crock with the Montgomery Community Foundation. “That collaboration is cool. It gets kids connected with their town, the town connected to the school. Those are all good things.”

Of the two working projects, a set of angel wings is going to go on St. John’s Lutheran Church.

A set of butterfly wings will be affixed to the Montgomery Area Community Club (MAC) building. “That’s a gift to MAC because they are celebrating their centennial this year,” Krocak noted.

The third cutout is of a Kolacky dancer which will be attached to LaNette's Coffee Shop.

Krocak said there are 10 different cutouts around Montgomery with the number rising to 13 once these are finished. They are branded to be unique to the building so a person will know where they are when a photo is taken with the cutout.

Krock next wants to have a QR code included with each of them. “When a person takes a picture in front of the wings, they can upload them. That way we know how many people have been engaged with the wings.”

