TCU business students compete at nationals

Four members of the Tri-City United High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) team competed in Orlando, Fla., at the BPA National Leadership Conference from May 7-11. The theme this year for the conference was “Capture the Moment.”

“The Titans sent their Administrative Support Team of seniors Anne Cooper, Hannah Lange, Ainsley Narum, and Olivia Onken to compete with 34 other teams from around the U.S. This year the girls were not able to get to the stage that would announce the Top 10 as they finished in 15th place out of the 34 teams competing,” said BPA Advisor Don Marcussen. “This was the third straight year these four have competed at the National level in BPA and I know they had their hopes on placing in the top five this year. There are some very talented computer and business minded students out there all trying to place as high as they can and you really have to be on the top of your game to pull off being crowned the National Champion in your event. I felt the girls did a great job again this year representing Tri-City United High School and our BPA chapter.

Marcussen said that the BPA mentioned that this year's testing format was a little bit different than what they had to do in the past. “It threw them for a little bit of a loop,” he said. “Congratulations again to these four outstanding young ladies.”

Local businesses helped sponsor and offset the estimated cost of $1,500 per student for attending the conference in Orlando, including the White Front Saloon, Lonsdale Lions Club, Montgomery Area Community Club, Frandsen Bank & Trust, and the Lonsdale SnoWizards. Marcussen and the students send their thanks to the supporting businesses.