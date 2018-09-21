TCU High School announces Homecoming candidates

At a Pep Fest on Friday, Sept. 21, Tri-City United High School announced this year’s candidates for Homecoming Week.

The candidates are (front, from left) Hannah Chadderdon, daughter of Beth and Mike Enz, and Tim Chadderdon; Cassie Kadrlik, daughter of Ted and Tami Kadrlik; Sarah Novak, daughter of Joe and Lisa Novak; Emily Chadderdon, daughter of Beth and Mike Enz, and Tim Chadderdon; Olivia Schoenbauer, daughter of Greg and Sheila Schoenbauer; (back) Devin Vosejpka, son of Derek and Kristi Vosejpka; Ben Krohn, son of Scott and Kelle Krohn; Aaron Baker, son of Colleen and Jack Baker; Kyle Sladek, son of Brad and Kim Sladek, and Jacob Duque, son of Louis Duque and Tammy Duque. For more about Homecoming Week, pick up the print edition. (Wade Young Photo)