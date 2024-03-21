TCU Schools add second-grade basketball

Published by editor on Thu, 03/21/2024 - 5:24pm

Submitted photo

The TCU second grade basketball team. Pictured, from the left, in the front row are Leo Sloboden, Luke Brockway, Wesley Bauer and Ridgely Stasney; in the back row standing are Joe Brockway, Coach Emily Bauer, Cooper Benson, Lincoln Brockway, Parker Brockway, Jayce Petrasek, and Coach Chuck Rynda. Missing from the photo was John Rynda.

An enthusiastic, energetic group of Tri-City United second-grade students recently completed their first season of organized basketball.

Practice began in November 2023, focusing on basic fundamentals and understanding the game. As the season progressed, the young boys took part in four third-grade tournaments, and played 12 games in the process.

The boys improved every time out and gained valuable experience, according to Coach John Rynda. Rynda said, “At their last tournament in Mankato, a rival coach remarked, ‘They’re only second-graders? Wow!’”

Rynda says the boys have committed to working on their games through the off-season and cannot wait for November 2024 to come!

