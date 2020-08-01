TCU to start school with hybrid model

Tri-City United Schools will begin the school year with the hybrid model of some in-school classes and distance learning, according to an email to parents.

Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education provided school districts with data-driven guidelines for the reopening of schools on Thursday.

Based on the data provided by the Minnesota Department of Education, TCU Schools will open with a hybrid model of instruction for all students.This model uses in classroom learning along with a distance learning component.

Tri-City United has been working on details for this model in preparation for the school year.

Some of these details include:

* TCU Preschool will provide a hybrid model similar to the K-12 model.

* Kindergarten students will be on site every day.

* Students in grades 1-12 will be on site either M, W, every other Friday or T, Th, every other Friday for on site learning. On their "at home days" students will be receiving distance learning.

* The two groups will be separated alphabetically to provide families consistency and the opportunity for older siblings to support/watch younger siblings.

* Elementary students will focus on reading, writing, math and science in the classroom, while their distance learning days will include music, art, phy. ed., social studies and the opportunity for individual practice.

* Middle School students in grades 7-8 will have core area classes (math, english, science, social studies) during their on site days and elective classes on their distance learning days.

* Students in grades 9-12 will have all their classes each day they are in the building.

* The start time for the school day will be adjusted 50 minutes to allow for teacher prep time and connecting with the distance learning students. A final decision on whether it will be at the start or the end of the day will be made shortly and communicated with families.

* Students will be required to wear masks/face coverings on district transportation vehicles and in the buildings per the state mandate.

* Staff will be required to wear masks/face coverings while in buildings and on district transportation vehicles per the state mandate.

* The district is exploring additional ways to provide expanded childcare programming for students on their distance learning days.

* The district will provide a full-time distance learning model for any families opting for it.

The district is asking families to consider the state's decision for a hybrid model and the details provided.

The district is asking parents and guardians to complete a survey to get a more specific plan from families for this fall.

Click here for Parent Survey #2

The district will finalize the full plan and ensure it follows all the requirements before sharing the plan with district families.