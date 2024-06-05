TCU team places sixth at national BPA conference

Earlier this month, six Tri-City United High School students loaded a bus and headed to the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport to board a plane for Chicago to participate in the 2024 Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference, May 10-14.

Over those five days, they were able to meet over 6,000 students from around the United States and compete against them for the right to be called the best in the U.S.

BPA Advisor Don Marcussen said, “Seniors Nalia Wagner and Connor Skluzacek, and juniors Ainsley Narum, Hannah Lange, Olivia Onken and Anne Cooper did a fantastic job of representing Minnesota and TCU!”

Nalia competed in Human Resource Management and finished in 12th place, Connor Skluzacek competed in Digital Media Production and finished in 14th place, Olivia Onken competed in Integrated Office Applications and finished 15th, and Hannah Lange also competed in Integrated Office Applications and finished 42nd.

The Administrative Support Team (Onken, Lange, Cooper, and Narum) finished in sixth place overall against 34 other teams. Marcussen said, “This is the highest placement that any TCU individual or team event has placed in nationals for the school!”

“The BPA kids would like to give a huge ‘Thank You’ to the following businesses and organizations that sponsored our trip to help off-set the cost: Frandsen Bank and Trust, Montgomery Community Foundation, Montgomery Area Community Club, Lonsdale Lions, White Front and Inspire Services,” said Marcussen.

