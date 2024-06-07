TCU's Hartwig advances to state track finals, other eliminated

Eighth-grader Carly Hartwig advances in the 400 meter to the Minnesota State High School League Track and Field Championship finals tomorrow, taking second place in preliminaries with a time of 57.83. She will run Saturday, June 8, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Seventh-grader Nyadak Ruei placed 11th in the high jump finals, at 5'3". It was her first visit to the state tournament.

The 4x200 meter relay group of eighth graders Carly Hartwig and Jillian Houn, freshman Kaitlyn Hartwig, and sophomore Guadalupe Lopez were eliminated, placing 12th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:46.45.

