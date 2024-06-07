TCU's Hartwig advances to state track finals, other eliminated

Published by editor on Fri, 06/07/2024 - 1:02pm
By: 
Jarrod Schoenecker
editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Jarrod Schoenecker photo

Carly Hartwig crosses the line to set a new Class AA 400-meter record and win the state title in 2023. Her competitor in the lane to the right, Kaela Skistad of Monticello, came in second in 2023 and is contending against Hartwig again this year in the finals on Saturday.

Eighth-grader Carly Hartwig advances in the 400 meter to the Minnesota State High School League Track and Field Championship finals tomorrow, taking second place in preliminaries with a time of 57.83. She will run Saturday, June 8, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Seventh-grader Nyadak Ruei placed 11th in the high jump finals, at 5'3". It was her first visit to the state tournament.

The 4x200 meter relay group of eighth graders Carly Hartwig and Jillian Houn, freshman Kaitlyn Hartwig, and sophomore Guadalupe Lopez were eliminated, placing 12th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:46.45.

Look for the full story and wrap-up of girls high school state track competition in the print and subcriber-free e-edition of this coming week's Montgomery Messenger.

 

