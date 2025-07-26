Teig retires as Kolacky dressmaker after 40 years, 150+ dresses

It’s a changing of the dressmakers this year for Kolacky Days. Garie Teig has spent the last 40 years making most of the traditional Czechoslovakian dresses for the Kolacky Days royalty, over 150 in all.

“I always sewed. I was a 4-H kid,” said Teig. She’s age 85 now and says she started sewing when she was about 12 years old. It’s a lifetime of about 73 years of sewing. Well, sewing, knitting, crocheting, hand embroidering, quilting, and making costume designs and patterns.

She taught kids through 4-H for many years, taught sewing courses through community education, taught others to sew individually, spent 20 years sewing the bulk of costumes for Curtain Call Theatre in Montgomery before it closed, and spent many years sewing costumes for the Montgomery-Lonsdale High School shows too.

Doing costumes for a show was a lot of work for Teig, with some 30-50 costumes per show. Her favorite costume was the Technicolor Dreamcoat she made for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. “We did that at least twice,” said Teig. “I’m kind of partial to the Dreamcoat because it opens up and has all those colors in there.”

In addition to all of that, Teig also sews items for the Country Store at the Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Show, and owned her own sewing business for about 15 years.

Teig’s first Kolacky Queen dress was for the 1984 Queen Maureen (McGuire) Franek. Over the years she has learned what to do first in the process, found better fabrics, and learned other tricks to make the dressmaking process go as efficient as possible.

“The biggest challenge was finding all the trim,” said Teig. “The biggest headache is making them all belts. It’s just putsy. They have got to be sturdy because you don’t know how the girls are going to use them.”

She always has an idea of the general size of each girl but she never knows who will win the queen or other titles. “I made creative use of elastic,” Teig laughed. Each one of the dresses have a wide range of flexibility built into them.

“The worst problem I had were when the girls were very tiny and short, and I had to take six inches off of them,” she said.

Her notoriety in the local area for sewing always landed her other calls for making wedding dresses, prom dresses, some of the grand marshal attire, and even old Kolacky Queens wanting a dress now because, when they were crowned, the dresses were passed on to the next queen.

Sewing is a passion for Teig, but she knew it was time to pass on the tradition for Kolacky Days. “I got to the point last summer where I knew I was going to have cataract surgery,” said Teig. “I was getting headaches and was going to have surgery for carpel tunnel.”

Nadine Hatlevig of Montgomery heard about her retirement last year at the pageant and answered the call.

