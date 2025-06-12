Titan girls track and field state finals results

Carly Hartwig takes second place with time better than previous AA Class state record

These are the basic results for the Minnesota State High School League AA Girls Track and Field Tournament Championship event results at St. Michael-Albertville High School for Tri-City United High School's competitors from Thursday, June 12.

Carly Hartwig's performance in the 400 meter dash at state finals competition was both a personal record and better than the previous class state record. However, her state Class AA-beating time is superceded by the winner of the 400 meter dash, Kaela Skistad of Monticello with a time of 54.46. The previous class record in the 400 meter dash for Class AA was held by Brooke Hohenecker of Providence Academy from 2024 with a time of 56.35.

Congratulations to all the Titan girls track and field members on their acheivements at the state competition!

A full story will follow in the June 19 Montgomery Messenger.

Final Results from Thursday, June 12

2nd - Carly Hartwig (freshman), 400 meter, 55.68 final (PR) [Prelim 56.46]

3rd - Kaitlyn Hartwig, Carly Hartwig, Cami Hartwig (7th grade), Jillian Houn (freshman); 4x200 meter, 1:42.35 final [Prelim 1:41.97]

6th - Guadalupe Lopez (junior), Yasmin Ruiz-Ruiz (senior), Carly Hartwig, Cami Hartwig; 4x400 meter, 4:02.05 final [Prelim 4:00.80]

9th - Kaitlyn Hartwig (sophomore), 100 meter, 12.70 final [Prelim 12.45 (PR)]

Eliminated in preliminary (final results from Tuesday, June 11)

12th - Kaitlyn Hartwig (sophomore), 200 meter, 25.71

13th - Yasmin Ruiz-Ruiz (senior), 800 meter, 2:18.51 (PR)

15th - Klhoe Flicek (senior), 100-meter high hurdles, 15.77 (Placement corrected from Wednesday's posting.)

18th - Nyadak Reui (8th grade), high jump, 1.52 meters