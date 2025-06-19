Titan trapshooters headed to state Friday

Titans Branko Schoenbauer, Addison Mann, and Jacob Cihak, qualified individually, and the TCU trapshooting team have qualified for the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) State Clay Target Tournament on Friday, June 20, at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Credit River Township.

Tri-City United’s trap team participated in the Minnesota State USA High School Clay Target League’s Minnesota Trap Shooting Championship in Alexandria, Minn., from June 9-17, to qualify. The TCU team placed 22nd out of 40 teams that are qualified for state in addition to the above individuals that qualified. TCU team total score was 475, shooting 97-96-95-94-93 and 5/9/40/46/45 in reverse run.

Over 10,000 shooters participated in the Alexandria tournament and only the top 100 males, top 25 females, and top 40 teams move on to participate in the MSHSL Clay Target State Championship on Friday.

Ashley Anvik said, “The team didn’t have the best weather for shooting with rain and winds, but overall the team had great success!”

Coach Mike Budin said, “Branko took home individual top gun out of 404 varsity male shooters and overall top gun. TCU also brought home a bunch of other hardware.”

Not only did Branko Schoenbauer bring home 5A high gun and high gun overall in the boys varsity individual with a score of 97 and 5 in the reverse run, Elizabeth Holicky brought home high gun in the 5A novice division. Holicky shot an 87 and 0 in the reverse run. Holicky was up against 55 other shooters.

Jacob Cihak, Ryan Dahlke, Kaden Dietz, Jonathan Farrell, Griffen Pumper, Greyson Heller, Martin Bongers, and Branko Schoenbauer all shot perfect 25’s. Below are the individual results from the Alexandria tournament.

Good luck Titan trapshooters at state on Friday, June 20. Team competition starts at 9 a.m. and individual competition starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 21, will be the rain date should Friday be postponed.

