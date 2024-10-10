Titans celebrate Homecoming Week

The Tri-City United (TCU) school district was in the Homecoming spirit last week.

Parades were held in Montgomery and Le Center for the community and students in the younger grades to enjoy.

In Montgomery, the route started at the Montgomery Pre-K-8 school, went down 1st Street, one block west and north to Holy Redeemer School and back to the PreK-8 School. Pep fest followed both parades.

The band played, color guard performed along with the cheerleaders. Cheerleaders performed classic game chants, and the homecoming court was present.

The court was again introduced during halftime of the varsity football game Friday night against Waseca. Concluding halftime were classic rock songs performed by the marching band and color guard. See this week’s sports page for the game recap.

Because of dry conditions, the fireworks show was postponed until the last home game, next Wednesday.

Powderpuff football game

As a traditional part of any Homecoming Week, TCU held a powderpuff football game on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The football game proved to be a nail-biter.

The juniors led early, with quarterback Christina Cruz dominating. The senior girls bounced back after falling behind 6-0 and scored two unanswered touchdowns. With two successful 2-point conversions, the seniors held a 16-6 lead heading into the back half of the game.

Laynee Blaschko reeled in a pass for the juniors later in the game to move the score to 16-12. On the 2-point conversion attempt, senior Sophie Whipps intercepted a pass by Cruz and sprinted across the field for a score. The seniors were awarded the two points for her effort, making the score 18-12.

The juniors threatened to score a couple more times, but were never able to capitalize, leaving 18-12 the final score.

Volleyball

Before the Powderpuff game, the junior and senior boys held their own gender-flipped event. A volleyball tournament was held in the TCU gym. Besides junior and senior teams, there was also a TCU faculty team and a team consisting of Homecoming royalty.

In the first match, the faculty team defeated the junior boys 30-20.

The next match saw the senior boys go against the royalty team. The royal court, which consisted of a few regular volleyball players, easily defeated the seniors 30-18.

The royalty team would remain undefeated when they went against the faculty, winning 30-14.

Lastly, the juniors and seniors went head-to-head in what was basically a consolation game. After three matches, the juniors walked away as the victors.

