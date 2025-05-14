Titans lead Big South Conference

With five straight wins, including four in the Big South Conference, the Tri-City United (TCU) softball team is on top of the conference standings.

TCU is 9-1 in the conference big schools division. They lead New Ulm (8-1) and St. Peter (9-2) heading into the final two weeks of the season. The Titans are 12-2 overall after the win streak.

TCU defeated Waseca, 11-6, May 6, swept a doubleheader May 8, downing Marshall 11-0 and 10-6, edged Belle Plaine, 3-1, May 9, and defeated Cannon Falls, 5-4, Monday, May 12.

In the win over Waseca, Cristina Cruz was 2-for-4 with a home run, double, and five RBI. Bella Jones, Audrey Vosejpka, Avery Lerfald, and Claire Hoefs also added two hits each. Caleigh Hoefs hit a home run and knocked in two. The Hoefs split the duties on the mound.

This is just one of many sports stories in the Montgomery Messenger and only select ones are published publicly. Pick up a copy at a newsstand today to read all sports. If you want to not miss any more sports in the future, subscribe to the Montgomery Messenger online or by calling 507-364-8601 today!

In the game one win over Marshall, Caleigh Hoefs pitched a one hitter in six innings. She struck out five and walked one. Cruz hit a double and a home run, Caleigh H. knocked in three runs, and Vosejpka had three RBI and three runs scored.

In the game two win over Marshall, Cruz and Lerfald each finished with three hits. Lerfald had two doubles and knocked in five runs. Laynee Blaschko was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a triple. Claire H. pitched the complete game.

In the win over Belle Plaine, Caleigh H. struck out 11 and walked only one in pitching the complete game. Cruz hit her third home run of the week and added a double. Blaschko knocked in one of the runs and Cruz knocked in the other two,

In the win over Cannon Falls, Caleigh H. allowed two earned runs on 11 hits. She walked two and struck out two. Lerfald was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored, and two RBI. Anne Cooper was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a double. Also hitting doubles were Vosejpka and Blaschko.