Titans place 6th at Clay Target tourney

Published by editor on Fri, 06/21/2019 - 1:40pm

The Tri-City United Clay Target team placed sixth at the Minnesota State High School League Championships Friday, June 21, at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. The Titan shooters hit 479 of 500 targets, just five fewer than champion New Prague. There were 40 teams competing at the tournament.
The Titans’ Wyatt Hurd hit 99 of 100 targets, with Lukas Dietz hitting 97. Benjamin Sladek had 95 and James Krautkremer and Wyley Petersen each had 94.
New Prague had 484 for first place, with Alexandria second at 482, winning a tiebreaker over Lakeville South. Hopkins, Wayzata and Tri-City United rounded out the top six.
