Tobacco store is open for business in Montgomery

Anna Tobacco and Smoke Shop Montgomery had a soft opening on Saturday, Nov. 16., with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 20. This opening date is a little later than the owner, Zahed Mohibullah, anticipated, originally thinking it would be operational by the end of October.

This is Mohibullah’s fifth store in Minnesota that he owns solely. He is also partner in six other stores.

The Montgomery store currently offers cigarettes, vapes/e-cigs, water pipes, mushroom gummies, cigars, incense, and paraphernalia. He has plans to add low dose THC edibles and similar items to the stores lineup as soon as Mohibullah is able to.

Remodel work on the inside of the store at 215 1st Street S in Montgomery has really brightened up the space inside of what was vacant and dingy. New floor, windows, drop-ceiling, lighting and paint inside has made it an inviting space — but Mohibullah left the beauty of the brick adjoining wall with the Rustic Farmer on Main inside. “Why would you remove it or cover it up. It’s beautiful,” said Mohibullah

Mohibullah says that they are still adding more inventory to the store and working on the front retail display and signage. With the building being a part of Montgomery’s historic district, there are some restrictions on what can be done with the historical integrity of the outside of the building. He has his business’ construction and maintenance person, Lindo Carbajal, on site as they make finishing improvements on the store to be fully operational.

Mohibullah says he just hired a manager for the store and is still looking for a couple employees to be staffed fully.

“I think in about two-and-a-half months I should have everything and final hours worked out,” said Mohibullah. The stores current hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, which Mohibullah says may change as they figure out the needs of the town.

Mohibullah and his wife live in Victoria, Minn. He is originally from Afghanistan, coming to the United States in 2018, and is the founder of MN Cannabis.

This story ran in the Nov. 28, 2024, edition of the Montgomery Messenger, not all stories are available publicly and are placed here with delay. To get all the news when it comes out every week, subscribe to the Messenger online now for about a $1 a week!