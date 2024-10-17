Torchlight button designer from Lonsdale, Kolacky Days button designs due soon

Support REAL local news, advertise with us! Give us a call at 952-758-4435 to place your classified or display ad. We also offer business directory listings and other long-term solutions too!

Aria Stepka, 9, of Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School, was chosen as the 2024 Torchlight Parade and Fireworks button designer winner.

The honors were presented to Mrs. Brenda Petersen’s 4th grade classroom on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at noon. Stepka was very surprised, and her classmates were extremely supportive and happy for her.

Her parents were able to join her for the reveal, also surprising her. As part of the fun, Aria’s classroom was treated to a pizza party with pizza from Pizzeria201. She will get to ride on a float during the torchlight parade with a giant version of her button design on it, as well as her image on this year’s buttons and next year’s save-the-date magnets.

Jessica Stepka, her mother, said, “She’s pretty artistic and enjoys it. A few days ago, she said, ‘I really hope I win.’” Aria said she was nervous, and “I just like being creative.” Her favorite medium is markers. Aria also participates in dance and gymnastics.

The 32nd Annual Torchlight Parade and Fireworks will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m., with the parade along 1st Street in Montgomery and the fireworks following the parade at the south end of 1st Street. To get your button, stop by select local retailers and make a free-will donation.

The button contest is a random drawing open to all home-schooled, TCU and Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School 4th grade students within the TCU School District area every year.

Anyone interested in being in the parade should head to the registration forms at montgomerymn.org and turn in the registration by Nov. 15. Information for the medallion hunt and the parade’s grand marshals will come later. Those interested in sponsorship can contact Anita Rynda at 612-756-2887 or at arynda24@yahoo.com.

2025 Kolacky Days button designs due Nov. 1

Take your chances at overturning six-time button winner Sarah Dolejs, winner of the 2024 Kolacky Days button design, and enter the 2025 Kolacky Days Button Design Contest.

Entries must be of round, oval or square design, and both computer generated or hand-drawn designs will be accepted. People of any age are eligible to enter the contest.

The winning design, chosen by Montgomery Area Community Club members, will have their design featured on the button and select advertising; and will receive $150 in Monty Bucks, a Kolacky Days t-shirt, and a collectable oversized Kolacky Days button.

Designs will be accepted through Nov. 1. For more information, questions, and/or to submit your design, visit registration forms at montgomerymn.org.