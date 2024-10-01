Tri-City United High School crowns Homecoming King and Queen

Published by editor on Tue, 10/01/2024 - 4:50pm
By: 
Jarrod Schoenecker
editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Jarrod Schoenecker photo

The entire homecoming court for TCU's Coronation during Homecoming week, at the center Homecoming Queen and King, Audrey Vosejpka and Wyatt Rutt.

Tri-City United High School’s 2024-2025 Homecoming Queen Audrey Vosejpka and King Wyatt Rutt were crowned on Monday, Sept. 30, during a 12:30 p.m. coronation event in the high school performing arts center to kick-off homecoming week. Members of the court, separated by king and queen groups, were required to solve riddles that took them around the auditorium to get to their next teachers, leading to a final teacher for each group, king and queen, that held a key to open luggage containing the answer for who was to be crowned — this goes along with the theme for this year, “TCU Travels the World.”

For all the week’s activities, see the special homecoming page inside the Oct. 3 issue of the Messenger and refer to our page on the website as well.

Tags:

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Public Notices - New Prague Times 10-3-24
Wed, 10/02/2024 - 3:00pm
Public Notices - Montgomery Messenger 10-3-24
Wed, 10/02/2024 - 2:59pm
Public Notices - LifeEnterprise 10-3-24
Wed, 10/02/2024 - 2:58pm
Mike’s Discount Foods is moving in
Wed, 10/02/2024 - 2:22pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.