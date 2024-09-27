Tri-City United Homecoming 2024
School Dress Up Days
Monday, Sept. 30 Tacky Tourist
Tuesday, Oct. 1 Rhyme Without A Reason
Wednesday, Oct. 2 Travel to a Sports Event
Thursday, Oct. 3 Barbie vs. Army
Friday, Oct. 4 Titan Friday
Homecoming Dance
Saturday, Oct. 5, 8-11 p.m. Homecoming Dance in the high school commons
$5 to enter or $4 with a canned food item
(TCU students only)
Homecoming Court & Coronation
Homecoming King
Preston Ernste, Dylan Fink, Wyatt Rutt, Gavin Sherman, and Rafael Balcazar.
Homecoming Queen
Sophie Whipps, Emma Skluzacek, Neysa Anderson, Audrey Vosejpka, and Tayla Kline.
Homecoming Coronation
Monday, Sept. 1, at 12:30 p.m. in the TCU High School performing arts center.
Homecoming Parade and Pep Fest on Friday, Oct. 4.
Le Center
- Parade is at 9:30 a.m. through downtown on Minnesota Street.
- Pep Fest is at 9:50 a.m. TCU Le Center K-8 School gymnasium.
Montgomery
- Parade is at 1 p.m. through downtown on 1st Street and 2nd Street between Vine Avenue and Elm Avenue.
- Pep Fest is at 1:30 p.m. at the track behind TCU Montgomery K-8 School and will include TCU Lonsdale K-6 School students being bussed in.
High School Sports Events
Boys Volleyball Game
Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. at the TCU High School gymnasium.
Girls PowderPuff Football Game
Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. at the TCU High School Athletic Complex.
Homecoming Football Game
Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the TCU High Scholl Athletic Complex with the TCU High School Marching Band at half-time and fireworks.