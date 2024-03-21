Trifecta of girls lifts to the top

Gargett breaks her own school record

Tri-City United weightlifters placed in the one-two-three top ranks in their weight class at the state competition in Cannon Falls this past Saturday — all of them girls.

Varsity lifter Halee Gargett is a two-time state champion now, placing first. She lifted a total of 75 KG in the 45 KG weight class.

Varsity lifter Anastasia Stasney is a three-time state runner-up, placing second. She lifted a total of 79 KG in the 49 KG weight class.

Junior varsity middle school student Annika Meier placed third at her first state appearance. She lifted a total of 96 KG in the 64 KG weight class.

Weightlifting Head Coach Andrew Meier says, “I’m very proud of the effort the girls put in. Annika just missed her last jerk that would have won it for her, so she was close. Halee broke her own school record in the meet, and Ana just missed a personal record in her clean and jerk.”

Seniors Stasney and Gargett will be graduating this school year. “We will miss both Halee and Ana next year, but hoping to have a few others step up and provide some good leadership,” said Coach Meier.

