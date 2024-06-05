Volunteer drivers and homemakers honored at banquet

Volunteers, homemakers and staff of Aging Services for Communities (ASC) were honored for their dedication to helping senior citizens and people with disabilities at a special recognition event Wednesday, May 15.

Approximately 70 volunteer drivers, homemakers, their guests, the Montgomery office staff and guests were treated to a full meal and door prizes at The Little Dandy in Le Center.

Executive Director Wade Young introduced the staff of Tanya Hauer, Jessie Filter, Dawn Rosival, Laurie Johnson and Bonnie Sery. He then recognized the drivers and homemakers with rounds of applause for the impactful work they do to help their clients remain in their homes.

“Thank you, thank you for all you do for our clients! It makes a real difference in their lives. We could not do what we do without you!” Young stated.

Young then explained the organization’s vital services for the invited guests, “We help our clients two ways. One is by transportation. Our AWESOME drivers take clients to their medical appointments almost every day of the week. These volunteers provide exceptional service anywhere the clients need to go – Twin Cities, Rochester, Mankato, or to their local clinic around the corner.”

He continued, “The second service we provide is homemaking services. This includes light housekeeping, cleaning and organizing of our clients’ spaces. Our fantastic homemakers also make it possible for our clients..."

...Part of this article has been omited. To not miss any news in the future, subscribe online today. The e-edition is included!