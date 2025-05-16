Volunteers, donations secure new MHRS playground

Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School’s (MHRCS) children used to have to go across the street to get to their playground, but not anymore. Volunteers and donations made a new playground set possible.

“We have been working hard raising funds for the past few years, especially the last two years working the MN Twins games in concessions. We also had a grant from the Catholic Schools Center of Excellence,” said MHRCS Principal Kari Marsh. “Our hard work finally paid off last fall when we purchased the playground.”

MHRCS received $15,000 from the grant. The manufacturer, Minnesota/Wiscsonsin Playground, matched the $15,000 grant, helping offset the $80,000 total cost of the project. Marsh said that most of the rest of the funds came from families volunteering to fundraise at Twins baseball game concessions over the last two years.

The playground features a couple slides, and a variety of climbing elements and obstacle course elements. It was placed north of the school’s gymnasium or west of the school. The old playground set is located south of the school across Vine Avenue West, which was always a safety concern for the children.

“The reason we wanted a new playground — to help keep the students safe,” said Marsh. “They will not have to cross the road for recess!”

Barnett Brothers, Inc, helped level the ground and lay the pea rock over the surface after it was installed. Volunteers helped in the last weekend and few days of April to install the equipment, including digging holes for the structure and pouring concrete.

The new playground was blessed by Fr. Timothy Sandquist on Thursday, May 8, with the whole school’s student population present.“Today, we opened the playground with a blessing, asking God to keep the children safe and that the playground would be used in service to Him,” he said. “I asked the students how they thought it could serve God, and they answered, ‘By taking turns and being kind to one another.’ I reminded them that recreation also helps refresh our minds and bodies so we can serve God even better.”