Win streak reaches 10 straight for TCU girls

Last week was one of the toughest for the Tri-City United (TCU) girls basketball team.

They faced two teams who were near the top of their respective divisions in the Big South Conference.

The Titans were up to the battle, winning both games. TCU defeated Fairmont, 59-41, Tuesday, jan. 9. They also defeated defending Section Champion St. Peter, 76-61, Friday, Jan. 10.

TCU is now 6-1 in the East Division of the Big South Conference and are 10-1 overall, winning their last 10 games.

In the win over fairmont, TCU head coach Don Marcussen felt his team needed to play well or they would not be in the game.

“Our defense was probably the best I have seen this year. We were physical when we needed to be, we adjusted to their screens well, communicated with each other well, and rebounded well,” Marcussen said. “Only giving up 19 points in the first half was impressive. Pair this with probably our best shooting percentage night meant we did in fact show up to play.”

Audrey Vosejpka led a very balanced scoring attack, finishing with 15 points and five rebounds. Ella Schmiesing scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds. Grace Hennen scored 10 points and had six rebounds. Alexis Marcussen finished with nine assists, nine points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three deflections. Sophie Whipps scored eight points and Emma Skluzacek added six points.

“This was a good win for our program and a good confidence booster for the girls going into the second half of our season,” Coach Marcussen said.

In the win over the Saints, Marcussen was impressed with how they played defense only having a few breakdowns in the first half and a couple more in the second half.

“We tried to push the tempo to see if they could keep up with us and it seemed as if we were able to wear them down midway in the second half,” Marcussen said. “We knew we had the advantage inside with Ella and we did make an effort to make sure she was touching the ball on every possession. We ended up with 21 assists as a team for the game (Sophie had 9 herself) and this just again shows how unselfish we can play by spreading the ball around to multiple shooters.”

Schmiesing finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Marcussen added 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Whipps scored 12 points and had the nine assists. Vosejpka and Hennen each scored eight points. Skluzacek and Ava Flintrop added six points.

TCU will return to the court Thursday, Jan. 16 when they play at Belle Plaine. Saturday, Jan. 18 the will play at Medford. Tuesday, Jan. 21 the Titans will play at Jackson Country Central in a boy/girl doubleheader.