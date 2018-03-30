Young Catholics present Living Stations of the Cross

Members of Most Holy Redeemer School presented the “Living Stations” last week on Wednesday in the lead up to Easter Sunday on April 1.

The Stations of the Cross retrace the final journey of Jesus Christ to Calvary. They have been prayed for centuries, allowing Christians who are unable to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, to spiritually follow in the steps that Jesus took from his arrest and judgment to his crucifixion, death, and burial.

The 14 stations included: 1. Christ condemned to death; 2. Jesus carries the cross; 3. His first fall; 4. He meets His blessed mother; 5. Simon of Cyrene is made to bear the cross; 6. Christ’s face is wiped by Veronica; 7. His second fall; 8. He meets the women of Jerusalem; 9. His third fall; 10. He is stripped of his garments; 11. His crucifixion; 12. His death on the cross; 13. His body is taken; 14. He is laid in the tomb. The 15th station for HRS was Jesus Rising from the Dead.

The presentation was directed by HRS teacher Andy Velishek who said the presentation was a project for students in 7th and 8th grade religion class. Velishek, who also owns Children’s Play Theatre, LLC said the presentation at HRS was one of many scripts of “play” style Living Stations.

