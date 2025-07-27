4-H Passport to Agriculture helps spark interest in farming

Jason Aldean’s song “Big Green Tractor” played from the Le Center Pool, setting the mood as the inaugural 4-H Passport to Agriculture began.

The event was held at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds on July 17, with the weather being perfect for a July evening.

The passport was quite literal. Attendees could pick up a passport when entering the fairgrounds. Different stations were set up around the fairgrounds, each covering a unique aspect of farming. Passport holders could collect a stamp after interacting with each station.

Collecting six stamps qualified the passport holder for a prize provided by the Le Sueur County 4-H Extension.

Stations included topics on grain bin safety, seed identification, butter making, master gardening, livestock and veterinary services.

A combine simulator brought by the South Central College Ag Department was a hit. The virtual vehicle allowed kids to see what harvesting a field of corn would be like by letting them sit in the driver's seat and operate a replica of combine controls.

For those not ready for the big equipment, an RC version was available for kids to drive around a chalk-drawn track.

“We’re here for kids who are interested in ag and might want to pursue a career,” Amy Durand, dean of agriculture for South Central College, said.

With the passport event being a success, Le Sueur County 4-H hopes to do the program again next year and continue to grow interest in agriculture.

More photos were available in the print edition. Pick up a copy of this issue at a newsstand today.

