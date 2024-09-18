4-H youth exhibit at state fair

Minnesota 4-H youth exhibited 2,612 animals and 1900 general exhibits at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

A total of 35 youth from Le Sueur County participated in the livestock exhibiting and 21 youth in the general 4-H exhibits at the Minnesota State Fair.

Here are selected top results from the Minnesota State Fair from Le Sueur County 4-H clubs who exhibited there. To view the full results, visit: z.umn.edu/4h-state-fair-results.

General - Purple Ribbon

Elizabeth Holicky of Le Center for Fashion Revue Constructed Clothing - Grades 6-8.

Emilynn Liebhard of Le Center for Upcycled Clothing - Grades 9+.

Zachery Holicky of Le Center for Engineering Design - Grades 9+.

General - Blue Ribbon

Derrynane Jrs 4-H Club, Blake Campbell, Kailey Campbell, Isaac Dieball, Ella Goettl, Jaelyn Greenwald, Grace Holloran, Ellen Hartman, Elizabeth Holicky, Kaden Holicky, Audrey Keltgen, Emmet Lamont, Sylvia Lemke, Addison Mitchell, Madelyn Ryan, Addison Sandhurst, Elizabeth Trcka, Lillian Trcka, Trace Van Erp, and Claire Vavra.

Livestock - Purple Ribbion

Ethan Muellerleile of Elysian for Beef - Commercial Junior Yearling.

Alexis Hoefs of New Prague for Dairy - Holstein, Registered - Winter Calf.

Madelyn Hoefs of New Prague for Dairy - Holstein, Registered - Summer Yearling.

Peyton Gaul of Montgomery for Dairy - Jersey Spring Calf.

Grace Halloran of Belle Plaine for Dairy - Milking Shorthorn Winter or Fall Calf.

Ellen Hartman of New Prague for Meat Market Goat (wether).

Addison Mitchell of Waterville for Science of Animals - Beef - Breeding.

Thomas Schatz of Le Center for Commercial White & Speckle Face - February Ewe Sheep. Schatz was also the Reserve Champion.

Desirae Domonoske of Waterville for Berkshire, Registered - January Gilt.

Livestock - Blue Ribbon

Hayden Boisjolie, Ty Boisjoilie, Emma Germscheid, Jackson Germscheid, Erica Greenwald, Caleigh Hoefs, Clayton Jans, and Trace Van Erp.

