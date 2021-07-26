Four die in Sunday night crash

Four people lost their lives in a two-vehicle accident in Le Sueur County’s Sharon Township, Sunday night, July 25.

According to a press release issued by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, the crash occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Le Sueur County Road 15 and Le Sueur County Road 22.

Initial investigation indicates a 2012 Ford Expedition with seven occupants, who were all from California, collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with one occupant from Le Sueur.

As a result of the crash, four of the seven occupants in the Expedition were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased have been identified as John St. John, 54, of Piedmont, California, who was driving at the time of the collision, and passengers Jill St. John, 56, of California, a 13-year-old female from California, and a 9-year-old male of California.

The three surviving passengers include: Jane Wooster, 41, a 15-year-old juvenile male, and a 7-year-old male, all from California. Wooster and the 13-year-old male were transported to HCMC. The 7-year-old male was transported to Children’s Hospital.

The driver and lone occupant of the Chevrolet Silverado has been identified as Rusbel Marroquin Jr., 41, of Le Sueur. He was transported to MCHS Mankato.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol continue to investigate the cause of the crash. According to the press release, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Le Center Police, Le Sueur Police, Cleveland Fire, Le Sueur Fire, Le Center Fire, Le Center Ambulance, Montgomery Ambulance, Allina Ambulance, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.