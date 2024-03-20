Gaylord man arrested for murder in overdose death of Montgomery teen

A 22-year-old Gaylord man was arrested on March 20 for his role in supplying fentanyl pills to a Montgomery 18-year-old girl who died as a result of a suspected overdose on Jan. 8, according to a press release by the Cannon River Drug Violent Offender Task Force (CRDVOTF).

On Jan. 8, Montgomery Police Department, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and agents of the CRDVOTF, responded to the victim’s residence on the 200 block of 1st Street South in Montgomery for a suspected overdose death of an 18-year-old woman. During their investigation, the release states that half of a “M30” fentanyl pill, along with rolled up dollar bills and straws containing fentanyl residue were located in the bedroom near the woman, who was deceased.

The release says that the final autopsy indicated the death to be accidental and by means of fentanyl toxicity.

CRDVOTF’s release went on to note in the release that agents from the task force identifiedthe man as the victim’s supplier of fentanyl, specifically the counterfeit oxycodone pills with the markings “M30,” which commonly contain fentanyl and have been responsible for overdose deaths nationwide.

During the investigation the release stated that agents observed a Cash App transaction where the victim paid “Reggie” $20 early in the morning hours on Jan. 8 and identified the account holder to be the man.

Agents executed a search warrant at the the man's residence in the city of Gaylord. According to the release, agents located 2-1/2 “M30” fentanyl pills in his bedroom, and when agents interviewed him, he admitted to selling the victim fentanyl pills around the time of her death — stating that the victim would pay him using Cash App.

On March 20, a warrant was issued for the man's ’s arrest for third-degree murder. He was arrested and is currently in the custody of the Le Sueur County Jail.

CRDVOTF Agents were assisted by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department and the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.

CRDVOTF Commander Scott O’Brien commented, “Fentanyl and overdoses continue to be a major problem in our area among all ages, but especially for our youth. The availability and use of these dangerous drugs in our school aged children is concerning. Just one pill can result in instant death for our youth and others that are addicted to this dangerous drug. The Task Force will continue its efforts to hold fentanyl dealers accountable while also urging those struggling with addiction to seek additional resources for help.”

Look for an update on this story in the print edition of the March 28 Montgomery Messenger.