Olsen crowned Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota

Three candidates vied for the title of Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota at the 36th annual pageant held Saturday evening at the Montgomery American Legion.

Winning the title of Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota was Gianna Olsen. She was crowned by her parents, James and Martha Olsen. They are from Stillwater.

Alexia Timmerman was named first princess. She served as second princess this past year, and first princess the year before. She is the daughter of Ryan and Tasha Timmerman of St. Peter.

Second princess was given to Kailey Flicek, daughter of Brad Flicek and Jennifer Flicek of Lonsdale. She has been a junior ambassador for the past two years.

Kailey Flicek is a junior at New Prague High School. She is the manager of the school’s track and field team and is taking advanced classes in hopes of becoming a dental hygienist.

For her talent, Kailey performed a tap dance routine to the “John Deere Polka.”

Gianna Olsen is a junior at Chesterton Academy of the St. Croix Valley. An avid reader, she has received academic first honors the last two years, gold and silver medals at the National Latin Exam, and the Sophomore Humanities Award.

Gianna sang a Slovak song “A Ja Taka Dzivočka” as her talent.

Alexia Timmerman is a 2024 graduate of St. Peter High School. She is pursuing an associates degree in in elementary education at Iowa Lakes Community College with the goal of transferring to a four-year school to obtain a K-12 special education degree with a minor in coaching. She was the captain of her cross country team and fall varsity cheerleading squad. She was also the first female wrestler in St. Peter High School’s history. Alexia is now on the wrestling team at college.

For her talent, Alexia sang a vocal solo to “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.

Junior ambassadors were Ella Flicek, daughter of Craig and Kristin Flicek; Kylah Flicek, daughter of Erik and Jackie Flicek; Allie Langridge, daughter of Brian and Diana Langridge; and R.J. Timmerman, son of Ryan and Tasha Timmerman.

Little Sisters participating in the pageant were Arabella Gare, Addison Zimanske and Arya Zimanske.

In addition to the talent competition, each candidate also had an on-stage interview with a predetermined question and a question drawn from a lot. After the initial questions, a question was asked about each candidate’s kroj, or traditional folk costume.

The ceremony also honored the outgoing 2024 Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota, Sarah Langridge. She will compete in the National Miss Czech-Slovak Pageant August 2-3 in Wilbur, Neb.

2023 National Miss Czech-Slovak Minnesota Ellaina Novak passed the national crown on to Sarah Langridge.

“My journey last year started by accident,” she told the crowd. She explained that running in the pageant last year was a last-minute decision. “To say this day last year was stressful is an understatement. We just lost my grandfather in the Czech Republic the week prior. My mom flew to Czech on Sunday and back here on Thursday, two days before the pageant. Then we all left again on Sunday (after the pageant) for the service in the Czech Republic.

Sarah Langridge said her grandfather’s spirit was watching over her that night. “This pageant became one of the highlights of my life, and a way to remember him.”