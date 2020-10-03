‘Falls Color Cruise’ rolls out

The “Fall Colors Cruise” rolls out of Henderson the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 3. Approximately 200 classic vehicles were participating in the 70 mile cruise that traveled through St. Thomas, Le Center, around Le Sueur County lakes to the Ottawa Road into Le Sueur and back to Henderson. The Henderson Classic Car Roll-In Committee hosted the cruise. Donations were also taken for the local food shelf that collected an estimated couple hundred pounds of food. For more seen upcoming issues of The New Prague Times, the Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)