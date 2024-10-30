Counties participating in Operation Green Light

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Le Sueur, Rice, and Scott Counties announce plans to illuminate county buildings green from Monday, Nov. 4, to Monday, Nov. 11, as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans.

Le Sueur County Veterans Service Officer, Mark Roemhildt, stated, “Operation Green Light is an opportunity to show appreciation for those who served our nation in the armed forces. A simple ‘thank you’ or gesture like illuminating a green light shows our support.”

In addition to lighting county buildings, bridges and other meaningful landmarks, residents, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their home to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.

Counties and residents across the country are sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.